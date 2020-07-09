Quebec expected to tighten rules around bars to stop coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to tighten the rules around bars in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, are expected to unveil new measures during an update on Thursday afternoon in Montreal.

Earlier this week, Dubé said he wouldn’t hesitate to shut down establishments that fail to uphold public health directives such as social distancing.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar on Montreal’s South Shore, authorities have been looking at additional measures to contain the virus.

Dubé also insisted business owners have a responsibility to uphold regulations to keep people safe as the pandemic continues. Bars were given the green light to reopen in late June but with several conditions in place.

The health crisis has killed more than 5,600 Quebecers to date. The province, which remains the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,079.

— With files from the Canadian Press