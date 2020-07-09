Menu

Health

Quebec expected to tighten rules around bars to stop coronavirus spread

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 8:45 am
The empty patio of the Mile Public House bar is seen in Brossard, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2020.
The empty patio of the Mile Public House bar is seen in Brossard, Que., on Monday, July 6, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is expected to tighten the rules around bars in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, are expected to unveil new measures during an update on Thursday afternoon in Montreal.

Earlier this week, Dubé said he wouldn’t hesitate to shut down establishments that fail to uphold public health directives such as social distancing.

READ MORE: Quebec to hold public consultation on COVID-19 tracking app

Following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar on Montreal’s South Shore, authorities have been looking at additional measures to contain the virus.

Trending Stories

Dubé also insisted business owners have a responsibility to uphold regulations to keep people safe as the pandemic continues. Bars were given the green light to reopen in late June but with several conditions in place.

The health crisis has killed more than 5,600 Quebecers to date. The province, which remains the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,079.

Encouraging social-distancing in Quebec’s bars
Encouraging social-distancing in Quebec’s bars

With files from the Canadian Press

