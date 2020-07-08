Quebec to hold public consultation on COVID-19 tracking app

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government says it is considering making a mobile app available for free to all Quebecers with smartphones to help track and limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday the government said it will hold a public consultation on the app to hear from Quebecers and test out the application’s effectiveness on a small proportion of the population.

Those who wish to partake in the consultation would be asked to voluntarily install the application, but can temporarily deactivate or delete it at any time.

Officials say the application would be free and would use Bluetooth technology to exchange identification with other smartphones nearby and notify you if you have been in close proximity with an individual, who would remain anonymous, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities stress that the application’s technology would not exchange any personal data between users and everyone would remain anonymous.

Quebec reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 82 additional cases

Quebec’s Health Department reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,603 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province is also reporting another 82 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,079, including 25,534 cases that are considered recovered.

Six deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while seven others reported today occurred before June 30.

The number of people hospitalized decreased by 16 to 331, but one more patient was listed in intensive compared with the prior day, for a total of 27.

On Monday, the latest day for which testing results are available, the province said it conducted 7,576 tests.

The province’s health authorities have said in recent days they are determined to increase testing capacity.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Monday that masks will be mandatory in enclosed public places as of July 27.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said he wasn’t against the idea of making masks compulsory, but it hasn’t come to that yet. For the time being, mask-wearing will be required, rather than optional, on public transit as of July 13 and people can be refused access to the service as of July 27.​

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and The Canadian Press