Quebec sees 13 more coronavirus deaths, 60 new cases as hospitalizations drop

Quebec is reporting 60 new cases linked to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total number of infections to 55,997.

Authorities recorded 13 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Four of those deaths occurred before June 29.

The province is the hardest hit by the pandemic. The virus has killed 5,590 Quebecers since the health crisis first bore down in March.

There are 347 people in hospital, a decrease of 30 from the previous day. Of those patients, 26 are in intensive care.

Both provincial and local officials announced on Monday that they are looking at ways to protect the public from the spread of the disease as restrictions continue to be eased.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has threatened to close down establishments — such as bars, restaurants or beaches — if they fail to comply with public health directives. Dubé said business owners have a responsibility to enforce social-distancing measures.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also announced on Monday that masks will soon be mandatory in indoor public places in the city.

“Our intention is that the wearing of face coverings will be mandatory in enclosed public places as of July 27, as is the case for public transit,” Plante wrote in a social media post.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, accounts for about half of the province’s cases. There are 27,438 cases as of Tuesday.

