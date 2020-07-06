Montreal to make masks mandatory in enclosed public places

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced on social media on Monday the city’s plan to make masks mandatory in enclosed public places as of July 27.

“We must do everything to protect ourselves,” said Plante in a tweet.

Nous devons tout mettre en oeuvre pour nous protéger. C’est pourquoi j’annonce que la @MTL_Ville travaille sur un règlement qui rendra obligatoire le port du couvre-visage dans les lieux publics fermés. Pour plus de détails: https://t.co/xSyax1uoYx #polmtl pic.twitter.com/4zolNzbOGs

— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 6, 2020

The announcement comes after the Quebec government set the rule on mask wearing on public transit across the province as of July 13. The measure, aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, applies to all public transit users who are 12 and older.

Quebecers who wish to use public transit will have two weeks to adapt and will only be barred from using the service if they are not wearing a mask starting July 27.

The provincial government insisted during Monday’s press conference that it won’t hesitate to shut down businesses that fail to enforce public health directives such as social distancing amid the pandemic.

Adding that the government is looking at “alternative measures” in the coming days — including boosting police presence — to ensure rules are being respected at places such as bars, beaches and restaurants.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise