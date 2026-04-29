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Health

Paramedics reject proposed deal as potential strike looms in Saskatoon

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 3:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Local paramedics vote for strike action following burnout and retention issues'
Local paramedics vote for strike action following burnout and retention issues
RELATED: Local paramedics vote for strike action following burnout and retention issues – Feb 6, 2026
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The Saskatoon Paramedic Association’s strike mandate will remain in place after it rejected the tentative agreement reached with its employer, according to a bargaining update from the union on Wednesday.

This move comes after more than two years of contract negotiations with its employer, Medavie Health Services West. It neared an end when the tentative deal was announced on April 15, but after the details of that potential agreement were shared with association members, it failed to pass a ratification vote.

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“We do still hold our strike mandate, and have the ability and willingness to use it if necessary, a strike is not imminent at this time,” said Russell Grant, the association’s president.

A previous proposal was unanimously rejected in February. This back-and-forth between the groups began in March of 2024.

“We respect the decision of our membership and remain committed to securing a fair agreement that reflects the work and dedication of Saskatoon paramedics,” the association said in its update.

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After failed negotiations in the past, including in February, the union did not take any job action.

Global News has reached out to the Medavie Health Services West for comment.

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