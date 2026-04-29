Drug exposure deaths in Saskatchewan children under five prompt warning

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Saskatchewan’s child advocate is flagging an emerging pattern of young children who died with fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in their systems.

Lisa Broda’s report says the children didn’t take the drugs intentionally but came into contact with the substances in their homes.

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The report’s preliminary findings show 13 children under age five died with illicit drugs in their systems, and 29 were hospitalized, between 2019 and 2025.

The report says it’s not known how the children were exposed to the drugs, but they may have been poisoned by ingestion, inhalation or via breast milk.

It says three of the deaths were directly caused by drug exposure and three were due to accident or illness.

The other seven deaths couldn’t be determined, but the report says drug exposure may have exacerbated other stressors in the children’s bodies.