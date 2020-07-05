Public health calls on people to get tested after coronavirus outbreak at Brossard bar

Send this page to someone via email

Montérégie public health is calling all people who went to Mile Public House bar on Montreal’s south shore on June 30 to get tested for the coronavirus as soon as possible.

According to health officials, several people who sat both inside and on the terrasse of the Quartier Dix30 bar in Brossard have tested positive for the virus.

The people who contracted COVID-19 were at the bar between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to health authorities.

The bar said all staff will be tested and all employees who worked on the night of June 30 are in isolation and will not return to work until they get their test results.

