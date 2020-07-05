Coronavirus: Quebec reports 8 more deaths, 79 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s daily number of confirmed new coronavirus cases dropped back below the 100 mark on Sunday with 79 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities reported eight new deaths, seven of which occurred before June 27. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 5,574 since the start of the crisis.

The number of hospitalizations has continued to slide, dropping from 375 to 371 in the past 24 hours. One fewer patient is in intensive care since Saturday, lowering the total to 26.

Montreal remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Quebec with 27,417 cases.

On Friday, Quebec public health officials urged people to continue practising COVID-19 distancing measures and continue wearing masks despite the reopening of the province.

Officials say the average age of people getting infected is increasingly lower, meaning more younger people are now catching the virus and spreading it by not respecting proper measures.

Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said Quebec’s potential second wave will be as big or as small as the people’s efforts to maintain physical distancing.

–With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press

