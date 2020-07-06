Quebec records 74 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the case total to 55,937 since the pandemic first began.

Authorities also reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The province, which remains hardest-hit by the health crisis, has a death toll of 5,577.

The number of hospitalizations is also up, despite a slow decrease in recent weeks. There are 377 patients in hospital, an increase of six from Sunday. Of them, 25 are in intensive care.

Public health authorities conducted 6,122 tests on Saturday, the last day for which numbers are available.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of Quebec public health, are expected to address the situation Monday afternoon. The pair are in Montreal for the occasion.

Quebec has gradually eased restrictions initially implemented to stop the spread of the virus, but authorities ask people to still practice social distancing. As of July 13, masks will be mandatory on public transit for anyone above the age of 12.

— With files from the Canadian Press