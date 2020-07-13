Menu

Health

Quebec records 100 new coronavirus cases as officials expected to give update on COVID-19 measures

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 11:15 am
A server pours water for customers as they sit at an outdoor terrace of a taverne in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A server pours water for customers as they sit at an outdoor terrace of a taverne in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total number of infections to 56,621 nearly four months after the pandemic first began.

The province also recorded one more death from the previous day. The health crisis has led to the deaths of 5,628 people to date.

As of Monday, 305 are in hospital, a decrease of one. Of them, 21 patients are in intensive care.

Read more: Masks mandatory on all Quebec public transit beginning Monday

Premier François Legault will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 measures early Monday afternoon.

He is expected to announce his government will make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, according to media reports.

In Quebec, masks are obligatory on public transit as of Monday. Commuters will have a grace period until July 27 before they are barred from the metro, bus or train for not wearing one.

Masks become mandatory on Montreal public transit
Masks become mandatory on Montreal public transit
