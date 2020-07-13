Masks mandatory on all Quebec public transit beginning Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Masks are mandatory on public transit systems across Quebec starting Monday morning to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The measure, which was announced last month by Premier François Legault, means commuters over the age of 12 will be barred from boarding the bus or metro if they are not wearing a mask.

However, there is still a grace period of two weeks to allow Quebecers to get used to the new regulation. They will only be prohibited from using public transit if they don’t have a mask as of July 27.

Children between the ages of two and 12 are not obligated to wear a mask, but it is strongly encouraged. It is not recommended for toddlers under the age of two.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s public transit authority, is urging commuters to not only wear masks but apply other public health directives to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“Combining it with basic hygiene measures such as washing your hands or using a disinfectant solution will ensure a safer ride for all,” the STM wrote on its social media.