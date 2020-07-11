Montreal public health urges all bar patrons and employees to get tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Montreal are warning about an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the city’s bars just weeks after they reopened on June 25.

Dr. David Kaiser, a physician with public health, said in a late conference call on Saturday afternoon that at least five Montreal bars have reported cases of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since July 1.

He says public health officials are trying to trace back all bar clients and employees, but since there were no registries it is very difficult.

Public health is asking everyone who frequented a Montreal bar since July 1 to call to scheduled an appointment for testing. The number to call is 514-644-4545.

READ MORE: Quebec bans bars from selling alcohol after midnight to limit coronavirus outbreaks

Kaiser says there has been an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the 15 to 39 age group in the last few weeks. He fears there are many more undeclared cases.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very much afraid that what we are seeing is only the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The pandemic is not behind us in Montreal and community transmission is very present.”

Quebec reported 91 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday from the previous day, pushing the provincial total to 56,407 confirmed cases, along withe eight more deaths.

As part of a new set of regulations for bars, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Thursday that bars will now be asked to keep a registry of clients but that it will be voluntary.

In Quebec, new regulations came into effect on Friday for bars. They are only allowed to serve alcohol until midnight and customers must leave by 1 a.m. Establishments must only operate at 50 per cent of their capacity and customers must be seated.

The restrictions come after public health authorities urged patrons who visited Mile Public House on Montreal’s south shore during the night of June 30 to get tested for COVID-19.

1:43 Annie’s pub temporarily shuts down after employee tests positive for coronavirus Annie’s pub temporarily shuts down after employee tests positive for coronavirus

— With files from the Canadian Press