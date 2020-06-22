Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Toronto, Peel Region to officially move into Stage 2 of province’s reopening plan

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 11:07 am
Updated June 22, 2020 11:24 am
Coronavirus: Ontario Stage 2 reopenings expand
WATCH ABOVE (June 19, 2020): Coronavirus -- Ontario Stage 2 reopenings expand. Niagara, Durham and York regions moved to stage two in the Ontario government’s plans to allow businesses to reopen. As Seán O’Shea reports, patios and barbershops were inundated with business.

Sources confirm to Global News that Toronto and Peel Region will be moving to the next stage of reopening this week.

Sources also say that Windsor-Essex will be the only region to remain in Stage 1.

For other regions that have entered Stage 2 of reopening, restrictions were eased for restaurant patios, barbershops, nail salons, malls, swimming pools and more.

Premier Doug Ford will make the announcement at 1 p.m. Monday during a news conference at Queen’s Park, along with other ministers.

READ MORE: More Ontario regions to enter Stage 2 of reopening Friday; Toronto, Peel, Windsor still excluded

With the exception of Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, the rest of the province entered Stage 2 earlier in June, with Ford saying the three regions would need to wait until the public health criteria was met.

Many businesses have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Ontario reported an additional 161 new COVID-19 cases with 44 cases recorded in Peel Region, followed by Toronto with 36 and Windsor-Essex with 32 new cases. All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

