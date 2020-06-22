Toronto, Peel Region to officially move into Stage 2 of province’s reopening plan

Sources confirm to Global News that Toronto and Peel Region will be moving to the next stage of reopening this week.
Sources also say that Windsor-Essex will be the only region to remain in Stage 1.
For other regions that have entered Stage 2 of reopening, restrictions were eased for restaurant patios, barbershops, nail salons, malls, swimming pools and more.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Premier Doug Ford will make the announcement at 1 p.m. Monday during a news conference at Queen’s Park, along with other ministers.
READ MORE: More Ontario regions to enter Stage 2 of reopening Friday; Toronto, Peel, Windsor still excluded
With the exception of Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, the rest of the province entered Stage 2 earlier in June, with Ford saying the three regions would need to wait until the public health criteria was met.
Many businesses have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Ontario reported an additional 161 new COVID-19 cases with 44 cases recorded in Peel Region, followed by Toronto with 36 and Windsor-Essex with 32 new cases. All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.View link »
Comments