161 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Ontario, total cases at 33,637

Ontario reported 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 33,637.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 15th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. Monday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,609, as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 28,933 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,196,627 tests so far for the virus. This is up 21,900 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Monday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 44 new cases, followed by Toronto with 36 and Windsor-Essex with 32 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases. Eighteen of the 34 public health units reported zero new cases.

Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. Over the past two days, we've identified 62 new cases in Windsor-Essex, the result of expanded testing as we enhance our offers to resolve workplace outbreaks. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 22, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

15,275 people are male.

18,088 people are female.

1,537 people are 19 and under.

9,558 people are 20 to 39.

10,271 people are 40 to 59.

6,479 people are 60 to 79.

5,782 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 10,027 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 265 patients (down by 21 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 76 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 10) and 58 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,803 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one death, and there are 66 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 240 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 346 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

