Canada
June 22 2020 1:22pm
00:49

Coronavirus: Ontario and federal government to invest $50 million in Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that together with the Canadian federal government, the province would be investing $50 million in the Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program to assist farmers with buying personal protective equipment (PPE) for their workers and increasing safety measures like installing physical barriers, as well as setting up a PPE directory to help farmers source masks and gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

