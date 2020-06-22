Coronavirus: Financial strain on Toronto continues as city moves into Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening

Toronto Mayor John Tory on Monday said that the “increased demand on municipalities and services that will come with “Stage 2” of the economic reopening (set to begin in Toronto on June 24), comes as the city continues to experience “unprecedented” costs in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and “significant revenue losses” due to the continuing pandemic. Tory announced that beginning as early as this week, municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will begin making budgetary decisions for the rest of the year, and perhaps for 2021, which might lead to service cuts due to the financial strain.