Johnny Depp covers John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ along with Jeff Beck

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, three-time Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck — the British guitar virtuoso — have joined forces for a re-imagination of John Lennon‘s Isolation.

While the guitar-driven cover was released last month as the unexpected duo’s debut single, an accompanying music video made its worldwide premiere on May 12.

The five-minute video features Beck, 75 and Depp, 56 — along with Beck’s backing band — performing Isolation onstage together, from what seems to be one of the few concerts they put on last September, according to Rolling Stone.

According to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Isolation is one of the few songs recorded for an upcoming, joint studio album, which has been recorded “over the last couple of years.”

In his first-ever video social media post, Deep took to Instagram on April 16 announcing the single while also offering words of hope for his fans and talking about how he’s been coping during the lockdown brought on by the novel coronavirus.

Depp revealed that Isolation was recorded before the global health crisis, “maybe a year and a half ago.”

He described the song as “sublime,” adding that “Lennon’s prophetic words are pure poetry” which he said seemed “profound” and “especially fitting for what’s happening right now” to both Beck and him.

Initially, Isolation was written by Lennon, the former Beatles frontman, in 1970. It was originally on his debut solo album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band and also served as a b-side for the single Mother.

Jeff Beck performs in concert at The Sands Event Center on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Bethlehem, Pa. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

On recording an album with “one of [his] all-time guitar heroes” (Beck), Depp said it was an “incredible honour.”

The two were later described as “musical soulmates” in the YouTube description for their Isolation music video.

Beck’s not the only rock n’ roll veteran Depp’s been working with though. In-between studio sessions with Beck, the movie star was busy touring and recording with A-list supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

The band, which also includes Joe Perry (of Aerosmith) and shock rock king Alice Cooper, formed in 2015 and has released two albums in that time, including 2019’s Rise — which includes a critically-acclaimed cover of the late David Bowie‘s Heroes.

Depp and Becks’ re-imagination of the classic is now available through all major streaming services.

Alternatively, you can hear the original through YouTube or Spotify, among many other digital platforms.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he predicts 'empty stadiums' at first as measures lift

