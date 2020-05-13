‘Price Is Right’ under fire for $100K Planned Parenthood donation

Send this page to someone via email

CBS and The Price Is Right are under fire after a nearly US$100,000 donation was made to non-profit reproductive and sexual health organization Planned Parenthood during an episode that aired on Monday night.

Serving as a special guest contestant, RuPaul Charles, Emmy Award-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, made a one-off appearance on the beloved game show, which is under the wing of longtime host Drew Carey.

In typical Price Is Right ⁠tradition — where celebrity guests often match contestants’ winnings with a charity donation ⁠— the 59-year-old drag queen pledged to donate exactly $97,266 to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood, whose affiliates operate 400 clinics across the U.S., provides family planning and abortion services, among others.

.@RuPaul is on the #PriceIsRight at Night Primetime Special TONIGHT! Catch the Emmy Award winner, TV host, actor, model, and queen of drag at 8pmET/PT on CBS. 💅 pic.twitter.com/g9ZBT40wUd — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 11, 2020

In response to RuPaul’s donation, a number of anti-abortion Price Is Right fans took to social media to vent their anger at the show and its hosting network for supporting the organization.

Many anti-abortion commenters even threatened CBS, claiming they would stop watching the show after learning of RuPaul’s donation.

“You’ve lost a lifelong fan,” one viewer wrote in a tweet.

Here’s what some other upset fans of the show had to say on Twitter:

@cbs @PriceIsRight I will no longer watch The Price is Right, and I am immediately cancelling my CBS All Access subscription because of your donation to Planned Parenthood. — Jeff Johnson (@JJisredeemed) May 12, 2020

Tell me I’m wrong but The Price is Right is a disgrace. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their evening show tonight. How many lives will be lost because if this? They celebrate the deaths. 🤬🤬🤬 — Thetimeisnow (@Gary36940794) May 12, 2020

Price is Right had a special show this evening & donated $94,000 to Planned Parenthood. I say goodbye to the Price is Right. — Anthony Reina (@AnthonyReina17) May 12, 2020

“Great, you gave a pile of money to baby killers,” one viewer wrote directly to The Price Is Right. “Isn’t that special.”

On the other hand, many commended RuPaul for his donation and took his side in supporting the American health-care organization.

“I can’t believe people are complaining about The Price Is Right matching winnings on the show to donate to Planned Parenthood,” tweeted one user. “They provide much-needed, inexpensive birth control options and counselling.

“No one WANTS to have an abortion. But when we vote for people who restrict … access to birth control methods as a first line of defence before abortion and refuse to support the babies that are born as a result, then these scared women can’t be judged for having safe abortions.”

I can't believe people are complaining about The Price Is Right matching winnings on thr show to donate to Planned Parenthood. They provide much needed inexpensive birth control options and counseling. No one WANTS to have an abortion. But when we vote for people who restrict — Makenna (@makennafluegel) May 12, 2020

Legend @RuPaul is on The Price is Right playing for matched donations to @PPFA #PlannedParenthood, because that's what heroes do. pic.twitter.com/kKnjxPtvSY — Ryan the Kid-Man 🌊🌈 (@rcs818) May 12, 2020

RuPaul and The Price Is Right raised over $100,000 for Planned Parenthood. Fantastic. — Aaron (@AaronC_48) May 12, 2020

Ru Paul on the Price is Right playing for Planned Parenthood is a mood pic.twitter.com/jxOEt7YSGU — Ellen Grace (@Rageagainstrepu) May 12, 2020

RuPaul is the special guest on primetime Price is Right right now, playing to benefit Planned Parenthood and I forgot how great this game show is. — Salem Collo-Julin (@hollo) May 12, 2020

RuPaul picking Planned Parenthood as his charity on prime time Price is Right is a flex. — Horny Murder Hornet 🏳️‍🌈🙄 (@SJGrunewald) May 12, 2020

During the episode, RuPaul praised Planned Parenthood, saying he chose the foundation because it provides “vital and often free services to both men and women.”

As of this writing, the popular TV host has not publicly addressed the backlash.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press