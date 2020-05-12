Menu

Entertainment

Grimes shares video of Elon Musk cuddling baby X Æ A-12

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 10:37 am
Elon Musk cuddling his newborn son X Æ A-12 on May 11, 2020.
Elon Musk cuddling his newborn son X Æ A-12 on May 11, 2020. @grimes/Instagram

It’s been exactly eight days since Elon Musk and Grimes introduced the world to their son, X Æ A-12.

To mark the one-week anniversary of his birth, Grimes took to Instagram on Monday, sharing an intimate video of Musk, 48, cuddling with the infant.

In the short, five-second clip, the SpaceX founder is lying on a bed while he quietly pats the baby’s back. Grimes, 32, included two pink heart emojis in the video.

X Æ A-12 became the subject of many questions last week after the celebrity couple revealed his complicated name.

In an attempt to explain her decision, Grimes outlined on Twitter the reason behind each of the letters, symbols and numbers in her child’s name.

READ MORE: Live Nation CEO reveals plan to slowly reopen concert venues — by 2021

It seems that wasn’t enough for fans of the Miss Anthropocene singer, however, as they began demanding audio or video clips of exactly how to pronounce X Æ A-12.

Though Grimes wrote that “Æ” was pronounced “A.I.,” Musk told UFC commentator Joe Rogan it was pronounced as “ash” during a return visit to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Thursday.

So, according to Musk, the correct pronunciation of X Æ A-12 is “X Ash A Twelve.”

“First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name,” Musk told Rogan. “It’s just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, ‘A-12’ is my contribution.”

“A-12,” he said, is a nod to the “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever. It’s true.”

READ MORE: Matt Lucas of ‘Little Britain’ mocks Boris Johnson’s ‘ambigious’ coronavirus speech

Since the child’s name was announced, Twitter users have shared several memes in reference to the celebrity couple’s child that imagine his upbringing.

Here’s what some users had to say:

“If y’all don’t think Grimes got with Elon to create X Æ A-12, for him to overthrow the Musk foundation and his father… you’re absolutely lying to yourself. Grimes had a vision,” tweeted one user.

X Æ A-12 was born on May 4, 2020.

— With files from Global News’ Meaghan Wray

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
