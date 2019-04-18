Hollywood Vampires return with new single, ‘Who’s Laughing Now’

It’s been nearly four years since the release of Hollywood Vampires‘ self-titled debut album.

Now, the A-list super group is back with brand new music from its upcoming sophomore album, Rise.

Who’s Laughing Now was released to the public on Wednesday and — like the last album — features key band members Joe Perry (of Aerosmith), shock rock king Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp — yes, the famed Hollywood actor.

The 16-track effort is being produced by longtime Alice Cooper guitarist and Hollywood Vampires touring member Tommy Henriksen.

Rise features a number of tracks penned by each of the “Vampires” as well as a handful of covers, including David Bowie‘s Heroes, Johnny Thunders’ You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory and People Who Died by The Jim Carroll Band.

Although Cooper, 71, has been known for eccentric performances and horror-themed originals since the late 1960s, he admitted that being a part of Hollywood Vampires is “unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” according to Rolling Stone.

“Rise is a totally different animal than the first Vampires album,” he added. “I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album.”

“Each of us — Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself — have written songs on this album,” he continued. “What is different, though, is that I didn’t try to change any songs to be more ‘Alice-like.’ Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool.”

“I think that with this album,” he said, “we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is. Whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock and roll brothers.”

“Rise came from pure creative energy,” added Perry, 68, “which is just like playing live with the Vampires.”

“The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders,” he continued. “There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of.”

“I can’t wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans,” concluded the guitarist.

Who’s Laughing Now is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Rise will be released on June 21, worldwide through EarMusic. The album can be pre-ordered here.

The band will embark on a short tour of the U.S. before its release. As of this writing, Hollywood Vampires has not yet announced any Canadian shows.

Rise tracklist

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People are Hard to Find

3. Who’s Laughing Now

4. How the Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome to Bushwackers (ft. Jeff Beck and John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes (David Bowie cover)

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died (The Jim Carroll Band cover)

16. Congratulations

Hollywood Vampires 2019 tour dates

May 10 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint

May 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

May 12 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre

May 14 — Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

May 16 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort

May 17 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Casino

May 18 — Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

