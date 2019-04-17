Fender reveals ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired guitars

Fender has just partnered up with the co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s Game of Thrones, D. B. Weiss, to bring fans one of the most unique crossovers in pop-culture history — the Fender Custom Shop Game of Thrones Sigil Collection.

That’s right: Fender is now offering musicians and diehard fantasy lovers alike the chance to get their own Game of Thrones-inspired guitars.

PODCAST RECAP: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 starts back in Winterfell

The legendary guitar brand’s collection consists of three handmade unique designs of guitar based on three of the different houses in the smash-hit show.

Not only can fans now get their hands on a House Targaryen Stratocaster, or a House Lannister Jaguar, but there’s even a beautiful House Stark Telecaster guitar.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’: A primer for those who don’t watch the show

The company said they “worked directly and extensively” with Weiss, 47, to “ensure that our vision, design and materials reflected the identity of each house,” which explains why they enlisted Fender’s principal master builder for the job — Ron Thorn.

Thorn admitted that crafting the guitars was initially a “painstaking” process.

Fender Custom Shop guitars don’t come cheap. If you want to get your hands on a shiny new axe, the range is between $US25,000 to $35,000, starting with the Stark Telecaster.

The Lannister Jaguar can be ordered for around $30,000, while the Targaryen Stratocaster sits at about $35,5000 alone.

READ MORE: The Cranberries members reflect on life, music without Dolores O’Riordan

The Fender Custom Shop also enlisted a number of guitarists, including: Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt to promote the guitars on their YouTube page.

The talented trio joined Weiss for a rendition of the show’s popular theme song.

Guitars from Fender’s Game of Thrones Sigil Collection can now be custom-ordered through the official Custom Shop website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis