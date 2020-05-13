Physical distancing on display as Quebec legislature resumes sitting amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s legislature is back up and running on Wednesday, with physical distancing on full display amid COVID-19 health measures.

The national assembly has not seen an in-person sitting since March 17, but resumed Wednesday with just 37 members taking part.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the institution to change a number of its usual practices, including how many people can attend a sitting at any one time.

The hearing also marks the first for new Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, who was acclaimed to the post this week.

The vast majority of questions to Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Quebec members were related to the pandemic and the government’s response.

The flag on the legislature building is flying at half-mast, in memory of those who’ve died due to COVID-19 in the province.

