Politics

Physical distancing on display as Quebec legislature resumes sitting amid coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 10:52 am
Social-distancing measures are in place at Quebec's National Assembly.
Social-distancing measures are in place at Quebec's National Assembly. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

Quebec’s legislature is back up and running on Wednesday, with physical distancing on full display amid COVID-19 health measures.

The national assembly has not seen an in-person sitting since March 17, but resumed Wednesday with just 37 members taking part.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the institution to change a number of its usual practices, including how many people can attend a sitting at any one time.

READ MORE: Vast majority of Quebecers think masks should be mandatory, poll shows

The hearing also marks the first for new Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, who was acclaimed to the post this week.

The vast majority of questions to Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Quebec members were related to the pandemic and the government’s response.

The flag on the legislature building is flying at half-mast, in memory of those who’ve died due to COVID-19 in the province.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
