Legislators pull all-nighter debating Manitoba budget bill

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Members of the Manitoba legislature sat overnight and into the morning as they debated the government’s budget implementation bill that includes a tax cut on some food.

The government introduced the bill earlier this month and wants it passed into law before the summer break, scheduled to start Monday.

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The bill contains several measures, including elimination of the provincial sales tax on items such as prepared meals, snacks and soft drinks at grocery and convenience stores.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say the tax cut doesn’t amount to much and have called for an income-tax cut to be added to the bill.

The NDP government says if the Tories continue to delay the bill, the tax cut can’t take effect as planned on July 1.

Among the longest speakers overnight was Tory Kelvin Goertzen, who spoke for roughly four hours.