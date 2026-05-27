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Politics

N.B. government to set property taxes for municipalities in effort to lower bills

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2026 10:53 am
1 min read
New Brunswick Local Government Minister Aaron Kennedy speaks to reporters during a news conference announcing property tax reforms in Fredericton on Wednesday May 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Local Government Minister Aaron Kennedy speaks to reporters during a news conference announcing property tax reforms in Fredericton on Wednesday May 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. EJR
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The New Brunswick government says it plans to tell each municipality across the province how much it should raise property taxes every year.

The government says its bill tabled today will help prevent ballooning tax bills that homeowners have received in recent years as their property values have increased.

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Officials say the government would publish a tax rate for each municipality based on several metrics such as the consumer price index.

They say the new approach ties property taxes to a municipality’s service needs, as opposed to property values.

If local councils decide on a different rate from the number issued by the province, they would be required to explain their decision on the property tax bills sent to residents.

Local Government Minister Aaron Kennedy says the bill will put pressure on municipalities to keep tax increases lower.

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