Coronavirus: Vast majority of Quebecers think masks should be mandatory, poll shows

A vast majority of Quebecers strongly support the idea of making masks mandatory while out in public during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new poll shows.

A SOM-Cogeco poll released on Wednesday reveals that 89 per cent of Quebecers would agree with the provincial government if it made masks mandatory on public transportation.

When it comes to wearing masks in schools and businesses, the poll revealed disparities between the different regions in Quebec.

In the Montreal area, 80 per cent of respondents are in favour of the government making masks mandatory in stores. The support drops to 67 per cent in the Quebec City region and 65 per cent elsewhere in the province.

When it comes to making masks mandatory in schools, the approval rate is 76 per cent in the Montreal region. The measure has a 59 per cent approval rating in the Quebec City area.

Quebec Premier François Legault strongly recommended people wear the mask when out in public during his briefing on Tuesday. However, it is not obligatory.

The survey shows that 50 per cent of Montrealers say they intend to travel outside the metropolitan area this summer. However, barely 28 per cent of Quebec respondents from the regions say they are comfortable welcoming Montrealers to the region.

When it comes to travelling outside of the province, only nine per cent of Quebecers say they would go to the United States over the summer if the border reopens.

Almost two-thirds of respondents say they plan to stay at home and do activities in their area.

The survey was conducted online on May 11 and 12 among 1,100 French-speaking Quebec adults and includes a probability sample. The maximum margin of error calculated for all respondents is 3.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

