More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported in Canada — 60% of them from Quebec

Quebec remains the province with the most number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, as Canada added 1,514 new cases and 161 new deaths on Friday.

These numbers are tallied daily based on figures released by federal and provincial health authorities. As of Friday, Canada has a total of 66,425 cases and 4,569 deaths.

A majority of cases and deaths are from Quebec and Ontario, the country’s most populous provinces.

More than a million tests have been conducted nationally, and more than 30,000 people have recovered.

Quebec saw almost 1,000 new cases on Friday. The province reported 912 new cases, for a total of 36,150 cases so far. Quebec has seen the highest death toll of any region in Canada at 2,725.

Ontario reported 477 new cases and 63 deaths on Friday. The cumulative total for the province inched closer to 20,000 cases, with 19,598 cases as of Friday. More than 1,500 people have died, while nearly 14,000 people are deemed recovered.

The provincial medical officer of health said while cases aren’t decreasing as fast as he’d like, Ontario appears to be in a “slow plateau.”

British Columbia reported one new death and 29 new cases on Friday, for a total of 127 deaths and 2,317 cases since the pandemic was first declared in March. More than 1,500 people have recovered.

Alberta reported its first COVID-19 case at a correctional facility. Overall, the province has more than 6,000 confirmed cases and 115 deaths — including 81 cases and one death announced on Friday. More than 4,000 people have recovered.

Manitoba announced a single new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 273 confirmed cases. Seven people have died in the province so far, and almost 250 people have recovered.

While Manitoba’s curve continues to stay flat for now, health officials are urging virtual gatherings in lieu of large in-person groups for Mothers Day, coming up on Sunday.

Saskatchewan reported 12 new cases, for a total of 544 since the pandemic began. The hardest-hit area appears to be in the far north, in the La Loche area, where an outbreak was declared last month. The far north accounts for almost 75 per cent of active cases in the province. More than 330 people are considered recovered, while the death toll remains at six.

Nova Scotia reported one new case and two more deaths — both at Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax — on Friday. The provincial medical officer of health said the first wave seemed to be almost over for the province but restrictions can’t be relaxed yet.

In total, Nova Scotia has 1,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 240 of them currently considered active. Forty-six people have died in the province, while more than 700 have recovered.

Prince Edward Island reported all 27 of its COVID-19 cases are now considered resolved. New Brunswick had no new cases to report Friday as well — only two cases out of a cumulative 120 remain active in the province as it takes steps towards the second stage of its coronavirus recovery plan.

Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick both have experienced zero fatalities from COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero new cases, as well. It has experienced three deaths and 261 cases overall, with 14 of them active as of Friday. More than 240 people are considered recovered.

Nunavut remains free of COVID-19 so far, after its first reported positive case last week turned out to be a false one. The Northwest Territories and Yukon have all seen their cases (five in the former, 11 in the latter) resolved.

The novel coronavirus has resulted in close to four million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 274,000 deaths as of Friday, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.2 million have recovered from the virus.