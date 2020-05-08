N.B. expected to release phase two of coronavirus recovery plan

Send this page to someone via email

Phase two of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan is expected to be revealed at the province’s public health update on Friday.

At Wednesday’s public health briefing Premier Blaine Higgs told businesses to prepare to reopen, with an update coming by the end of the week.

“I’ve been encouraging businesses for weeks to prepare for the new normal and reopening. We are just days away from announcing that, in fact, it will be this week,” Higgs said.

“I am asking you again to plan and prepare, determine how you can operate within the public health guidelines, (like) physical distancing, cleanliness and handwashing.” Tweet This

It has been two weeks since the first phase of the plan was released. That phase allowed for two-family bubbles and the use of outdoor spaces.

According to a chart provided by the province on April 24, the second phase could allow retail stores, offices, daycares and restaurants to reopen and allow elective surgeries to resume.

A guide released by the Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John chambers of commerce earlier this week provides some clues around what exactly businesses will have to do in order to reopen.

Operational plans will be mandatory and detail how physical distancing will be observed, screening and disinfecting procedures, the use of education signage and handwashing requirements.

“We felt at the time we decided to do it that opening would be imminent and we didn’t want people to be caught unaware or told they could open and not have them be in a position to be ready,” said Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton chamber of commerce.

