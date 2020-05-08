Quebec public health director to address coronavirus testing in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec public health and local authorities are expected to address the novel coronavirus testing plan for the hard-hit Greater Montreal area on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of the province’s public health, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be in Montreal North, a hot spot for COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

The city has converted some of its public transit buses into mobile testing clinics and boosted awareness measures to stem the tide of the virus in Montreal’s north end.

Montreal, which remains the epicentre of the virus in the province, has more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

In Quebec, there are 36,150 cases to date. The respiratory illness has killed 2,725 people in the province.

The Quebec government has also pushed back its reopening plan for the island and the surrounding areas, citing high infection rates and hospitalization numbers.

Elementary schools, daycares and businesses are expected to be back up and running by May 25.