Montreal officials, public transit authority to provide update amid coronavirus crisis

Montreal officials and the city’s public transit authority are expected to provide updates on Friday as novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb.

The Quebec government has once again pushed back plans to reopen elementary schools, daycares and businesses in the city and surrounding areas. They will open on May 25 — but only if the situation improves.

While the province says the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in most regions, Montreal remains hard hit by the virus that causes the disease. A state of emergency has been in effect since March 27.

The island has more than 17,000 cases to date, which represents about half of Quebec’s infections.

The city’s public transit authority, the Société de transport de Montréal, is expected to unveil the details of how buses and metros will work once parts of Montreal reopen.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will also be in the city’s north end in the afternoon.

The borough of Montreal North has seen an uptick in cases and community outbreaks over the past two weeks. Testing and awareness campaigns have been boosted in the area to contain the spread of the virus.

In Quebec, there are more than 35,000 cases of COVID-19 as hundreds of new infections are reported every day. The province remains the hardest hit in Canada.

The respiratory illness has killed 2,631 people since the pandemic reached the province in March.