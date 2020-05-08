12 new coronavirus cases reported in La Loche area, 544 total cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan’s far north continues to rise.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 13 new cases in the province on Friday, raising the overall total to 544.

Twelve of those cases are in the far north — all in the La Loche area, where an outbreak was declared on April 17.

The far north (148) accounts for nearly three-quarters of the active cases in the province (203).

One new case was reported in the north region, which has 38 active cases.

The remaining active cases are in Saskatoon (15) and Regina (two).

The number of people hospitalized jumped in the past 24 hours from 12 on Thursday to 19 on Friday.

Twelve people are in hospital in Saskatoon — three in intensive care — and seven people are hospitalized in the north, with one person in intensive care.

Here is a breakdown of Saskatchewan cases by age:

72 people are 19 and under

192 people are 20 to 39

171 are 40 to 59

93 people are 60 to 79

16 people are 80 and over

Males make up 50 per cent of the cases, females 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, six more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 335.

Officials said 138 cases are travel-related, 260 are community contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 56 have no known exposures and 90 remain under investigation.

Saskatchewan has completed 35,176 tests so far for the virus, up 815 from Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are updating the coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

