155 Collective May 7 2020 6:12pm 01:52 Family of 15 navigate in-home COVID-19 outbreak on Saskatchewan First Nation Four of 15 family members in an English River First Nation house contracted COVID-19. Family of 15 navigate in-home COVID-19 outbreak on Saskatchewan First Nation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6918868/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6918868/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?