Global News at 10 Regina
March 10 2021 5:43pm
01:19

Saskatoon girl’s ‘Sandwich Friends’ toy wins Ikea contest, will be sold across world

Audrey Rogalski, 10, designed a pair of plushies modelled after the two halves of her favourite sandwich for Ikea’s annual Family Soft Toy Drawing Competition.

