Global News at 10 Regina September 3 2020 12:56pm 02:00 Saskatoon family looking for provincial funding to cover son’s U.S. medical treatment for disease A Saskatoon boy’s parents cashed out their retirement and savings in order to cover the upfront costs of the treatment in Minnesota. Saskatoon family looking for provincial funding to cover son’s U.S. medical treatment for disease <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7314207/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7314207/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?