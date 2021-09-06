Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 6 2021 8:32pm
01:35

RCMP arrest suspect in James Smith Cree Nation shooting

RCMP say they have arrested 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos, the suspect of a shooting on James Smith Cree Nation where two died and a third person was injured.

Advertisement

Video Home