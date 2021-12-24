Global News at 5 Saskatoon December 24 2021 2:32pm 02:28 ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert A “brazen crime” was caught on security cameras this summer in Saskatchewan. RCMP are releasing the footage with the hope of getting more information about the suspects. RCMP release footage of ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8473457/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8473457/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?