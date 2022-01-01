Menu

Crime

Yarmouth RCMP charge N.S. man for multiple offences in December

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 11:03 am
Yarmouth RCMP have charged a man from Kentville, N.S., for multiple offences that happened in December throughout the Yarmouth and Barrington areas.

In a release, police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Barrington Passage on Dec. 30, shortly followed by a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Clyde River, which led to the arrest of a male driver.

Read more: 25-year-old man charged following fatal stabbing inside downtown Halifax business

“Upon identifying the driver, police confirmed that he had been involved in a number of other incidents between December 23 and 28, including, thefts at a grocery store and a department store in Yarmouth, break and enters into two businesses in Hebron, and an armed robbery at a grocery store in Yarmouth,” the release said.

Anthony Scott Haynes, 49, of Kentville, faces the following charges:

  • Robbery with a weapon
  • Disguised with intent
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Break and enter (two counts)
  • Possession of break-in Instruments (two counts)
  • Theft of conveyance
  • Dangerous operation of a conveyance
  • Flight from peace officer
  • Operation of a conveyance while prohibited
  • Theft under $5,000 (two counts)
  • Failure to comply with conditions.

Haynes was remanded into custody and has been scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court for a bail hearing on Jan. 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

