Yarmouth RCMP charge N.S. man for multiple offences in December

Yarmouth RCMP have charged a man from Kentville, N.S., for multiple offences that happened in December throughout the Yarmouth and Barrington areas.

In a release, police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Barrington Passage on Dec. 30, shortly followed by a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Clyde River, which led to the arrest of a male driver.

“Upon identifying the driver, police confirmed that he had been involved in a number of other incidents between December 23 and 28, including, thefts at a grocery store and a department store in Yarmouth, break and enters into two businesses in Hebron, and an armed robbery at a grocery store in Yarmouth,” the release said.

Anthony Scott Haynes, 49, of Kentville, faces the following charges:

Robbery with a weapon

Disguised with intent

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Break and enter (two counts)

Possession of break-in Instruments (two counts)

Theft of conveyance

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Flight from peace officer

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

Failure to comply with conditions.

Haynes was remanded into custody and has been scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court for a bail hearing on Jan. 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.