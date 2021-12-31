Menu

Comments

Crime

25-year-old man charged following fatal stabbing inside downtown Halifax business

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 12:36 pm
Halifax Regional Police are seen outside of a business on Brunswick Street after a weapons call was reported. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are seen outside of a business on Brunswick Street after a weapons call was reported. Global News

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old victim identified as Tony Nader, Halifax police reported Friday.

Police said the homicide happened at a business on Brunswick Street in the city’s downtown on Thursday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to a weapons call at around 9:15 a.m. after “a man entered the business and attacked two men who were inside.”

Nader was stabbed and later died in the hospital. The other man, a 66-year-old, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Cymon Felix Cormier, 25, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of first-degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Investigators believe this was not a random incident and are asking anyone with information about this incident or video from the Queen Street area, between Spring Garden Road and Victoria Road from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, to call police.

