Global News at 10 Regina
April 29 2021 6:56pm
02:10

P.A. Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot following in idol Fred Sasakamoose’ footsteps

The Prince Albert Raiders rookie is inspiring youth from his community, Ahtahkakoop First Nation, just like his idol Fred Sasakamoose.

