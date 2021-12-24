Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP release footage of ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert' ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert
A 'brazen crime' was caught on security cameras this summer in Saskatchewan. RCMP are releasing the footage with the hope of getting more information about the suspects.

In an effort to get information about an ATM theft that occurred this summer, Prince Albert RCMP have released video footage of the crime.

On June 22 around 5:15 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a business on Highway 2, north of Prince Albert.

Read more: Peel police release video showing pickup truck being used to rip ATM out of business

It was reported the business’s door had been smashed and an ATM had been stolen with an undisclosed sum of cash inside.

Sgt. Lisa Molle said the RCMP is actively investigating this incident in a release sent in November.

“ATMs are bulky. They’re heavy. It takes some planning to enter a business and take one. Also, this was right at the side of a major area highway. That’s why we are sure that there are people that have information about this brazen crime against a local business,” said Molle.

Police say their investigation has determined that multiple people were involved in the theft and they were driving a white Nissan Rogue with a licence plate beginning with ‘233.’

Read more: Suspected thief asks Victoria police for help breaking into ATM

If anyone has information about this theft or recognizes the individuals in the video, they are asked to call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Attempted thieves target ATM in southeast Calgary smash and grab' Attempted thieves target ATM in southeast Calgary smash and grab
