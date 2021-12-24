RCMP release footage of ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to get information about an ATM theft that occurred this summer, Prince Albert RCMP have released video footage of the crime.

On June 22 around 5:15 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a business on Highway 2, north of Prince Albert.

It was reported the business’s door had been smashed and an ATM had been stolen with an undisclosed sum of cash inside.

Sgt. Lisa Molle said the RCMP is actively investigating this incident in a release sent in November.

“ATMs are bulky. They’re heavy. It takes some planning to enter a business and take one. Also, this was right at the side of a major area highway. That’s why we are sure that there are people that have information about this brazen crime against a local business,” said Molle.

Police say their investigation has determined that multiple people were involved in the theft and they were driving a white Nissan Rogue with a licence plate beginning with ‘233.’

If anyone has information about this theft or recognizes the individuals in the video, they are asked to call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.