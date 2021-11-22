Menu

Crime

Peel police release video showing pickup truck being used to rip ATM out of business

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Peel police release video appearing to show truck being used to rip ATM out of business' Peel police release video appearing to show truck being used to rip ATM out of business
WATCH ABOVE: Peel police release video appearing to show truck being used to rip ATM out of business

Peel Regional Police have released a surveillance video appearing to show a pickup truck being used to rip an ATM out of a business.

Police released the video on Monday and said it’s part of a three-month investigation into commercial and ATM break and enters throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Two clips appear in the 26-second video. The clips were filmed by surveillance cameras. Each are from separate incidents: the first is dated Oct. 27, while the second is dated Nov. 12.

In the first clip, an individual can be seen sawing at an ATM, causing sparks to fly.

In the second clip, a black pickup truck can be seen driving away from a Coffee Time shop, and an ATM appears to smash out the front window of the store, into the parking lot.

Police told Global News when the suspects targeted ATMs, they had a “similar MO” each time, referring to their use of a pickup truck.

The police investigation into the incidents has concluded. On Friday, two search warrants were executed in Brampton. Power tools, cash, and clothing were seized as evidence, police said.

Thirty-six-year-old Brampton resident Keith Brooks has been charged with 27 counts of break and enter, 27 counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence and breach of an undertaking.

Police have identified 36-year-old Brampton resident Shawn Moore as a second suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He’s wanted for 27 counts of break and enter and 27 counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Peel Regional Police View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police.
