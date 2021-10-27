Suspected thief asks Victoria police for help breaking into ATM

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say a man was arrested after he asked officers to help him break into an ATM machine on Wednesday morning.

Police said two uniformed officers in the 900-block of Yates Street just after 3 a.m. approached a man trying to break into an ATM.

0:47 Brazen thieves steal ATM from Langford store Brazen thieves steal ATM from Langford store – Feb 14, 2019

Officers watched the man, who noticed someone was behind him.

Story continues below advertisement

“Without turning, he asked those behind him to help him break into the ATM,” police said in a statement.

Read more: Stolen ATM machine found in Central Okanagan backcountry

The officers then identified themselves and told the man he was under arrest, at which time he tried to run away.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was arrested. He has since been released as the investigation continues.