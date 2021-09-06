Police search for possibly armed man following deadly shooting on Sask. First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Saskatchewan say two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting that took place Sunday on James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

According to a release from RCMP, police learned that three people were shot during an altercation at a home on the First Nation at around 7:20 p.m.

A 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from James Smith Cree Nation, have been confirmed dead by police. RCMP said their families have been notified and their names will not be released by police at this time.

A second man, 44, who police say suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital by an ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that the three victims were known to 33-year-old suspect Shawn Moostoos, who investigators have yet to locate.

RCMP describe Moostoos as six feet tall, weighing 189 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his left hand.

Police are warning the public that Moostoos may be armed and he should not be approached. He might be driving a 2003 white Pontiac Montana with Saskatchewan licence plate 938 MBT.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The search for Moostoos

Law enforcement first sent out cellular and broadcast emergency alerts at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night cautioning people to seek shelter, not answer the door, stay away from windows and not pick up hitchhikers.

Residents were also told there was a heavy police presence in the area.

It was later communicated through another alert that the shooting happened on the James Smith Cree Nation, about 58 kilometres east of Prince Albert, Sask.

Officials have since cancelled the emergency alert “due to information investigators have learned, including the fact that the suspect and the victims were known to each other and the time that has passed since the initial incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the First Nation and surrounding area have since been thoroughly searched with assisting efforts from Saskatoon police, STARS Air Ambulance, nearby RCMP detachments and RCMP police dog services.

RCMP said they have followed up on multiple tips and reported sightings of Moostoos from the public, but his location is still undetermined.

The investigation is ongoing and residents in the area have been told to expect an increased police presence.

Police are also asking residents to respect police barricades and any direction given by police.

This story is in development.