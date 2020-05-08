Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 2 more deaths at Northwood, just 1 new case across province

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and just one new case across the province.

“All Nova Scotians continue to hold Northwood residents and staff in their thoughts. I hope the families grieving today know their province is with them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“Health system partners stand side-by-side with Northwood and our mobilization of efforts to support them will continue for as long as necessary.” Tweet This

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 1,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after only one new case out of 840 tests was identified Thursday. Of the 1,008 cases, 240 remain active.

To date, Nova Scotia has 32,835 negative test results.

The province says there are currently two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Northwood in Halifax currently has 156 residents and 38 staff with active cases. One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

