Nova Scotia schools to stay closed for remainder of the academic year

Send this page to someone via email

Public schools in Nova Scotia will not be reopening for the rest of the 2019/20 school year, Premier Stephen McNeil announced on Friday.

“I want to let parents, caregivers and teachers know your children will not be returning to the classroom this school year,” McNeil said.

“That’s everyone from P-9 and secondary students.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia extends school closures until at least May long weekend

McNeil said at-home learning will continue to June 5, when the school year will end.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I want to thank teachers and parents, and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union for their support as we continue to find our way through this unprecedented time of delivering education,” McNeil said, “and as we work together on what the school year will look like next year.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 As pandemic progresses, Maritime universities plan for all possibilities next semester As pandemic progresses, Maritime universities plan for all possibilities next semester

McNeil added that teachers will continue to work until the end of June to finalize assessments and report cards.

“So another work book is on its way and that means your kitchen is a classroom for a little bit longer … so hang in there, you only have a little bit longer.

READ MORE: Decision coming on school closure extension in Nova Scotia amid coronavirus pandemic

The province’s goal is to have daycares reopen for June 8. McNeil says provincial chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be in consultations with daycares to help them understand the guidelines and protocols to reopen safely.

A final decision will be made closer to June 8.