Back to school: Optimism abounds as new cellphone rules set to begin in N.S. classrooms

Classrooms and hallways in Nova Scotia public schools may look a little bit different when students head back next week.

The province’s new rules on cellphones will take effect, and that has most educators, students and parents feeling optimistic.

“You can use it while you do projects and stuff, which are allocated by the teachers. I feel like that’s where it’s useful — and it’s my Grade 12 year and it’s away from distractions,” student Parth Vats said.

Parent Beth Tupala also applauds the decision, and believes it will help students stay focused.

“My son doesn’t have a cellphone yet to take with him, but we’re wrestling with what to do. I think it’s good, they can put them down in school,” she said.

In June, the province’s education minister, Becky Druhan, announced the province was going to be “limiting” the use of cellphones and other mobile devices in public schools this fall.

Elementary school students will have to store their phones during the entire school day.

Older students, however, may have the option to use cellphones during lunch and other breaks depending on “individual school rules.”

“The purpose of our classrooms is really to focus on learning and student development of achievement and their well-being,” Druhan told reporters.

“And having cellphones and other devices present and distracting during those times really takes away from that goal.”

The decision was made after consultation with school advisory councils, ministerial advisory councils, the teachers’ union and IWK public health experts.

The Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union says the move is largely positive, but there are a few concerns among teachers.

“I think teachers are a little apprehensive about how this will roll out,” said the union’s president, Peter Day.

“Is it just going to be another piece of paper in a folder in a drawer somewhere? Or is it going to be something that we have clear expectations for students, and the expectations are upheld?”

For some schools, the policy isn’t new. Clayton Park Junior High in Halifax put in its own restrictions on phones last year, and is reporting positive results.

“When we were dealing with incidents or engagement of students, it was always stemming back from them being distracted through their cellphones or personal technology devices,” explained the school’s principal, Trina Canavan.

“We had a lot of success last year with it. We’ve seen a bust academically, socially and emotionally in our students. Staff have even said that they’ve become more engaged as teachers, and it has made them better teachers.”

Other provinces already have restrictions

Nova Scotia’s move follows in the footsteps of other provinces that have already implemented policies or rules around cellphones in the classroom.

Ontario introduced cellphone restrictions in 2019, making it the first province in Canada to take action against personal device use in a classroom setting.

Quebec followed in 2023, and British Columbia announced similar rules in January of this year.

New Brunswick is also rolling out restrictions this September, requiring students to put their cellphones in silent mode in a designated area of the classroom. The policy says cellphones can be used at the discretion of the teacher for educational activities, or for medical reasons.

British Columbia students will also head back to school next week with new policies, which will differ across school districts.