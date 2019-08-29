Cellphone ban to take effect for students in Ontario classrooms by November 2019

Ontario’s education minister announced Thursday that the use of personal mobile devices such as cellphones in the classroom will be restricted starting Nov. 4, just in time for the upcoming school year.

The province said the restriction applies to the use of cellphones during instructional time at school. Officials said exceptions will be made if cellphones are required for health or medical purposes, to support special education needs or for educational purposes allowed by the instructor.

READ MORE: Ontario to ban cellphones from classrooms next year

According to the provincial government, 97 per cent of the parents, students and teachers to whom they spoke during consultations in the fall of 2018 said cellphone use should be restricted in some way.

“When in class, students should be focused on their studies, not their social media,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said. “That’s why we are restricting cellphones and other personal mobile devices in the classroom while making sure technology is available to help students achieve success in the digital economy and modern workforce.”

WATCH (March 13, 2019): Will a cellphone ban in schools work?