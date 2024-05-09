Menu

Education

New Brunswick schools to have stringent cellphone policies starting September

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
N.B. and N.S. examining school cell phone bans
Both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are taking a look at their school cell phone policies following restrictions being imposed in other jurisdictions. And while the idea of a ban has support from some quarters, others urge caution. Silas Brown reports. – Apr 30, 2024
Come September teachers in New Brunswick will get more authority to limit the use of cellphones in schools.

During class time teachers will have students put their cellphones on silent mode in a designated area of the classroom.

The policy says cellphones can be used at the discretion of the teacher for educational activities, or for medical reasons.

Students may be subject to disciplinary action if they use cellphones to disrupt the learning environment, including by cheating, plagiarizing or bullying.

In February, Kelly Lamrock, New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate, suggested the province ban cellphones from schools because of their effect on students’ mental health and ability to concentrate.

With the new policy New Brunswick joins Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario in restricting cellphones in schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

