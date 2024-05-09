New Brunswick schools to have stringent cellphone policies starting September

Send this page to someone via email

Come September teachers in New Brunswick will get more authority to limit the use of cellphones in schools.

During class time teachers will have students put their cellphones on silent mode in a designated area of the classroom.

The policy says cellphones can be used at the discretion of the teacher for educational activities, or for medical reasons.

Students may be subject to disciplinary action if they use cellphones to disrupt the learning environment, including by cheating, plagiarizing or bullying.

In February, Kelly Lamrock, New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate, suggested the province ban cellphones from schools because of their effect on students’ mental health and ability to concentrate.

With the new policy New Brunswick joins Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario in restricting cellphones in schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.