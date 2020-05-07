Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood, 9 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia confirmed three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 44.

The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, according to the province.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 156 residents and 44 staff with active cases. Two other facilities each have one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

“Losing a loved one is never easy and the restrictions around COVID-19 make it difficult for families to come together to grieve,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “My heart goes out to the families who are mourning the loss of their loved one today.”

Nova Scotia also reported nine new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,007.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring the situation at Northwood under control,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Our number 1 concern in responding to this unprecedented public health emergency has always been, and continues to be, the safety and well-being of everyone.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 875 coronavirus tests on May 6 and is operating 24 hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 32,289 negative test results, 1,007 positive results and 44 deaths.

Confirmed cases have appeared in patients ranging in age from under 10 to over 90, the province said in a statement. Five individuals are currently in hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are also 708 individuals who have now recovered, and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

According to the province, health officials are set to provide updates on the province’s response to the pandemic on Friday.