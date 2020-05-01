Nova Scotia extends coronavirus state of emergency until May 17 as deaths climb to 29

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported a single new COVID-19-related death on Friday.

The death occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax, which as a result of an outbreak at the facility has recorded the majority of Nova Scotia’s coronavirus-related deaths.

“The thoughts and best wishes of all Nova Scotians are with everyone at Northwood. To the family and loved ones of this individual, please accept our deepest condolences,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release.

“Many people, representing many organizations, are working hard to help Northwood address this virus. This support will continue as long as it is needed.” Tweet This

The new death, which is captured in data collected on Thursday, April 30, moves the total number of deaths in the province to 29.

McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update to the province on Friday.

In a tweet, McNeil said that the pair will “announce the easing of some public health restrictions around outdoor and recreational activities” at the press conference.

Dr. Strang and I will hold a press conference today at 3pm and will announce the easing of some public health restrictions around outdoor and recreational activities. Tune in at https://t.co/rfSJmXMXt9. pic.twitter.com/UzGy7QP2hj — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) May 1, 2020

On Friday, the province also announced it will once again extend the state of emergency it declared in response to the ongoing pandemic.

The renewed state of emergency will go into effect at noon on Sunday and last until May 17 unless the government terminates or extends it.

Nova Scotia first declared a state of emergency on March 22.

The province detected a dozen additional cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 959.

Health officials say 10 people remain in hospital, three of which remain in intensive care.

Nova Scotia believes 592 people have now recovered from the disease and their cases are considered resolved.

There remain 10 long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19.

Between the 10 facilities, 237 residents and 105 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The provincial update is slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. AT.

