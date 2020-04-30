Nova Scotia health officials warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at Halifax Canadian Tire, NSLC

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says it has learned of possible exposures to COVID-19 at two popular businesses along Quinpool Road in Halifax.

The health authority says the potential exposures happened at the Canadian Tire and Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) locations on April 18.

The potential exposure at the Canadian Tire happened between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., while the potential exposure at NSLC was between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Public health says it’s been directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person confirmed to have COVID-19.

“While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts that public health is not aware of,” the NSHA said in an advisory on Thursday.

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at these locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2, 2020.”

The health authority is asking the public to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The province announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 947.

Of the 947 cases, 374 are active.